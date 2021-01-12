PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of TV stations across Arizona have partnered with Arizona State University to air a student-produced documentary to fight back against youth suicide.
More than 25 stations statewide will air the 30-minute program about the growing youth suicide rate in Arizona, and how everyone can play a role in stopping it. TV stations partnered with The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU.
It will air right here on CBS 5 and 3TV at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The documentary is titled, "Life is..." and was produced in partnership with a grant from the Arizona Communication Foundation, and distribution support came from the Arizona Broadcasters Association.
According to the CDC, youth suicide rates climbed by 56% across the U.S. between 2007 and 2017. This makes suicide the second leading cause of death for young people. In Arizona, suicide rates among teens has remained higher than the national average, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC estimates that 1 in 4 young people have though about taking their own life.
To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.