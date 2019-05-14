PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tougher penalties for those that commit the most heinous crimes against animals, this is something that the Arizona Humane Society has been pushing for for five years with this bill.
Last year, the Arizona Humane Society conducted more than 7,000 animal cruelty cases.
[VIDEO: New animal cruelty law in Arizona]
That includes everything from hoarding, animals living without enough food or water and even beating them.
Take Rainn for instance.
A Golden retriever that was nursed back to health by the human society before finding a forever home.
Investigators found her badly beaten by her owner with a metal pole.
Now that House Bill 2671 is law, it'll make the penalties for the worst cases of abuse harsher - going from the lesser class six felony to a class five.
"The problems with the class six felony is being the lowest of the state felonies of convictions, a class six is often reduced to a misdemeanor," said Dr. Steven Hansen, CEO of Arizona Humane Society. "That means typically no jail time or very little jail time and it means no probation or court supervision."
Dr. Hansen said now, abusers will receive supervised probation and treatment.
Plus, under the new law, the severity of the crime will more fit the penalties.
(2) comments
but of course still let those who murder humans get lesser penalties. This includes drunk drivers, drug dealers, potheads, etc.
Good! Thanks, AHS. This is why I miss Sheriff Joe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.