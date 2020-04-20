TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents arrested three men, two women, and two teen boys in separate attempts to smuggle more than 144 pounds of hard drugs through Arizona ports of entry.
Officials with Customs and Border Protection said the arrests and seizures happened between Friday morning and Sunday night. The drugs seized involved meth and fentanyl.
On Friday, three arrests were made in separate attempts at the Port of San Luis. Early in the morning, a 21-year-old Mexican man's vehicle was selected for additional inspection. With the help of a narcotics canine, officers found 20 packages of drugs containing 47 pounds of meth hidden in the front bumper.
Shortly after, officers stopped a 27-year-old U.S citizen attempting to enter using the pedestrian lane. A canine alerted officers, leading to the removal of two packages of fentanyl pills from the man's pants. The packages contained about three pounds of meth.
Later in the evening, agents conducted a search of a 17-year-old Mexican teen boy's jeep. During a search of the vehicle's quarter panels, officers found more than 40 pounds of meth.
On Saturday and Sunday, San Luis border patrol officers stopped two additional smugglers trying to cross through the pedestrian lane. A 16-year-old boy was stopped, and was found to have a package containing a half pound of meth taped around his butt.
The second smuggler was a woman carrying fentanyl pills in several packages on and inside her clothes.
On Sunday at the Port of Nogales, agents stopped a 42-year-old man to search his vehicle as he went through the DeConcini Crossing. With the help of a canine, officers found more than 45 packages of drugs inside the SUV's gas tank, which turned out to be nearly 53 pounds of meth.
Later that evening, a 28-year-old woman was stopped at the DeConcini pedestrian crossing. During a search, agents found a package of fentanyl pills near her waist.