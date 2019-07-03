PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Your blood is needed this holiday weekend.
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, says that the week of the 4th of July results in the lowest number of blood donations during the summer – and yet the need for blood is at its greatest due to heavy holiday traffic and the high potential for accidents.
Platelets have a five-day shelf life, and with Independence Day falling on Thursday, donations are expected to take a dive while people take four-day vacations.
Such a sudden drop-off in donations can adversely affect patients, Vitalant says.
While all blood types are needed, the biggest demand is for O-negative and O-positive blood types. O-negative blood can be given to anyone in an extreme emergency situation; and O-positive is compatible with more than 80% of patients.
To accommodate donors, the nonprofit will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4 at all six of its donor centers. Appointments can be made at BloodHero.com.
The organization is also hosting Saving Arizona Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 7 at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., to rebuild depleted blood supplies. Appointments can be made at vitalant.org/SaveAZ.
