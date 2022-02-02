PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Throughout the pandemic, some businesses have set a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for their workers. A bill is now making its way through the Arizona House that would protect workers who were fired from their jobs if they didn’t get vaccinated.

Republican Representative Steve Kaiser introduced House Bill 2198. It’s still in its very early stages but was passed through the house congress committee last night. The bill would require employers to either pay or rehire the workers they let go who did not get vaccinated.

“Arizona citizens were wrongfully terminated by their employers when they refused a COVID vaccine,” Representative Steve Kaiser said. “These practices were unlawful and incorrect, and unfortunately, we have had no one in the right position of authority to write those wrongs, and this is the first attempt to doing that.”

The bill would protect those who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine under any exemption, whether it was medical, religious, or other qualifying circumstances. “All employers are required to have an exemption process, and some employers disregarded their employee's religious rights to exemption and terminated their employees,” Kaiser said.

If this bill becomes law, it would require an employer to pay the amount of the employee's annual salary in one lump sum or installments over 12 months. Or the employee would be rehired for the same or similar position.

Kaiser says he is aware employees could file civil rights complaints or even sue their employer but says that isn't an easy fight. “There are hundreds of those in the queue right now,” Kaiser said. “It’s going to be the individual going up against the employer, and a lot of these employers that have terminated people are massive companies.”

Some oppose the bill. Courtney Coolidge with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it is government overreach into private businesses. “Each workplace environment is different, so employers are in the best position to implement policies not only for their employees but for their customers and operations,” Coolidge said.