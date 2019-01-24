PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are considering making it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Thursday called for approval of a bill requiring the use of hands-free devices while behind the wheel of a car.
Lawmakers voted in 2017 to ban cellphone use by teenagers with a learner’s permit or during the first six months after they get a regular license. And school bus drivers are not allowed the text. But other efforts to restrict cellphone use more broadly have repeatedly failed.
Forty-seven states ban texting and 16 prohibit holding a phone while behind the wheel.
Phoenix Republican Sen. Kate Brophy-McGee says a uniform statewide law would prevent confusion about various cell-phone laws in 22 Arizona cities and counties that have them.
