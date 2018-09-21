PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- The State of Arizona just got a lot of money to help fight the opioid crisis.
On Wednesday, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Arizona more than $26 million.
The money will help increase access to treatments and mental health services in the state.
More than $1 billion was given out to all states.
In 2017, more than 130 people in the U.S. died every day from opioid addiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.