PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The state attorney general is warning Arizonans to be careful when donating to charities to help the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.
Mark Brnovich said one of the best ways to protect yourself from getting scammed is to do your research. Charity Navigator is the largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities in the United States. It accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates.
The Better Business Bureau also accredits charities and looks them over to make sure they are legit.
As part of the research, people should avoid charities that sound similar to well-known organizations because the sound-alike names are likely scams.
Below are some other helpful tips.
• Do not give donations in cash or by wire transfer.
• Be cautious of individuals representing themselves as surviving victims of a disaster or as government officials asking for donations.
• Do not give unsolicited callers your credit card number or bank account information over the phone, even if the call seems to be legitimate.
• Do not click on links in unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to donate. Even if a message seems legitimate, it could be a phishing attempt. If you want to donate, contact the charity at a website or phone number you know to be valid.
To report suspected charity fraud to the Attorney General’s Office, please file a consumer complaint or contact the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763 and in Tucson at (520) 628-6648.