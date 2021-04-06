PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that he will seek warrants of execution for two death row inmates.

The inmates in question are Frank Atwood, convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl, and Clarence Dixon, convicted in the murder and rape of an ASU student. Both inmates have exhausted all of their appeals, Brnovich said. Both of their crimes took place before 1992, meaning Atwood and Dixon can choose between lethal injection or gas.

Arizona one step closer to resuming executions, AZ Attorney General's Office says The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Arizona is a step closer to resuming executions now that it has settled a lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection procedures.

Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to create a firm schedule before filing the execution warrants to ensure that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) can comply with the current lethal-injection protocol.

"Capital punishment is the law in Arizona and the appropriate response to those who commit the most shocking and vile murders," Brnovich said. "This is about the administration of justice and ensuring the last word still belongs to the innocent victims who can no longer speak for themselves."

The current lethal-injection protocol stems from a settlement in June of last year. Arizona paused executions after the state was accused of botching the execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood in 2014. Arizona has not executed a death row inmate since. The Attorney General's Office says there are currently 115 inmates on death row and 20 of those have exhausted all appeals.

Wood's execution was a nearly two-hour procedure where he was given 15 doses of a two-drug cocktail. Death by lethal injection usually takes about 10 minutes, according to experts. Wood’s lawyers had filed a motion for emergency stay of execution in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona during the execution, demanding that it be stopped. The motion said Wood was "gasping and snorting for more than an hour."

As part of the June 2020 settlement, ADCRR modified its execution protocol and will leave microphones turned on in the execution chamber during executions. The Ninth Circuit also ruled that the identity of lethal injection drug suppliers will remain confidential and protected from harassment.

In August 2020, Brnovich sent a letter to Gov. Ducey saying that he had found a lawful supplier of pentobarbital, the drug used in lethal injections. In October of the same year, Brnovich also found a compounding pharmacist needed to prepare the drug for injection.

If the Arizona Supreme Court agrees to Brnovich's proposed schedule, the execution warrants for Atwood and Dixon will be filed. The inmates will have one day to respond and the Attorney General's Office will have the opportunity to respond, if necessary, within six days. If the Arizona Supreme Court grants the motions, the state will have 35 days to carry out the executions.