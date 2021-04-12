PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday morning that his office is suing the federal government over environmentally harmful immigration decisions.
According to a press release from Brnovich's office, he has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security and other federal officials for violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) because of destructive immigration polices.
"I'm going to do everything I can to protect our communities and make sure the law is enforced. And if that means that I get to use the National Environmental Protection Act, which the Left has used for decades now to force the government to do stuff or not to do stuff, I'm going to take a play out of their playbook," said Brnovich.
We just filed a lawsuit alleging the Biden Administration illegally halted construction of the border wall and improperly rescinded the "Remain In Mexico" policy. The border crisis is out of control. We will not sit idly by as harms are done to our state. https://t.co/eEndIjns2Q— Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) April 12, 2021
Brnovich is also asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to "void the decisions to stop border wall construction" and to make sure the "Remain in Mexico" policy remains in place until the US federal government complies with the NEPA.
“It’s the pinnacle of hypocrisy for the Biden Administration to claim it wants to protect our environment, while not enforcing federal statutes that are specifically designed for that purpose,” said Brnovich. “We’re not going to sit idly by as the Biden Administration ignores real harms to our state resulting from its heavy-handed executive orders.”
Brnovich says that since President Biden stopped the border wall construction so abruptly when he took office, it led to machinery left in areas in Arizona. But environmentalists say they were relieved when the Biden administration paused construction. "Pleased that they imposed this halt to construction. But they have to cancel these construction contracts said," Laiken Jordahl with Center for Biological Diversity.
It has also led to more migrants crossing into Arizona. Brnovich also claims that President Biden ordered DHS to stop the "Remain in Mexico" program which now allows asylum seekers to enter the country.
"The Biden administration is not following the National Environmental Protection Act, which requires any time the federal government or federal agency takes any major action that will impact our environment, that they have to do a national environmental impact study," said Brnovich.
And lastly, he says that the additional thousands of people coming to Arizona have impacted the human environment - need for shelter, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and resources.