PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS5) -- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that he is part of a multi-state antitrust investigation of tech giant Google’s business practices.
Arizona, along with attorneys generals from 48 other states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formed an Executive Committee that will investigate Google’s control of online advertising and search traffic to ensure the safety of consumers and publishers.
Previous investigation of Google found violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the U.S. to multiple antitrust actions brought by the European Commission.
Even though the bipartisan coalition's main focus is on Google’s control of advertising markets and exchanges, the investigation will not be limited once additional facts and evidence is presented. However, Google's serial and repeated business practices designed to protect and maintain their industry dominance were not fully addressed.
Brnovich released the following statement on Monday afternoon: "With one company dominating the dissemination and flow of information online, we cannot ignore concerns of business practices that may be undermining consumer choice, stifling innovation, and violating the privacy of users."