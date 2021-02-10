PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is partnering with the state's grocery stores to combat gift card scams.
The new program will be launched inside almost 1,000 grocery and convenience stores throughout Arizona.
The campaign's goal is to shed light on the growing problem of gift card scams in Arizona, especially a particularly prevalent scam involving government imposters who use aggressive threats to coerce consumers to pay off baseless debts.
With a STOP sign displayed at gift card kiosks in stores, the campaign aims to remind people that gift cards cannot be used to pay a government agency.