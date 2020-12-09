PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has joined other states in a lawsuit that seeks to end Facebook's alleged illegal monopoly.

According to a press release sent from the AG's office on Wednesday afternoon, the lawsuit is being filed by a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorney generals alleging that Facebook has "stifled its competition" to protect its monopoly power. The lawsuit says that the company has illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats. The coalition says that Facebook has deprived users of the benefits of competition and compromised privacy protections to increase their revenue.

"Facebook's dominant market power has been illegally achieved at the cost of consumer choice, market innovation, and consumer privacy," said Brnovich. "Our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is committed to standing up for all of the consumers and hardworking small businesses that have been harmed along the way."

The lawsuit goes on to say that Facebook's monopoly gives it the opportunity to set the terms for how users' private information is collected and used. Users aren't able to move their own information, and if they want to try an alternative social media site, they essentially have to start their online lives over from scratch.

Also, the lawsuit says that Facebook used predatory tactics to purchase both Instagram and WhatsApp. The complaint says that Facebook uses a "buy or bury" approach. If a company refuses to be bought out, Facebook used an "open-first closed later" strategy to stop competitive threats.

When Instagram valued itself at $500 million, Facebook offered double the value and purchased it for $1 billion even though Facebook's founder, Mark Zuckerburg, said the $500 million value was "crazy." The company also purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion.

Facebook opened its platform to apps created by third-party developers in an effort to increase the number of users on Facebook. Facebook also drove traffic to third-party sites by making it easier for users to sign in so that Facebook could capture data about its users' off-Facebook activity and enhance its ability to target advertising.

The lawsuit says that after years of promoting open access to its platform, in 2011, Facebook began to block access to the site to apps that Facebook viewed as potential competitive threats. Some of these companies experienced a large drop-off in user engagement and downloads, and their growth stalled.

The coalition is asking that the court block Facebook from this behavior in the future and restrain the company from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice.