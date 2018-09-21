PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a civil lawsuit against a Phoenix-area bridal shop.
Bronvich announced Friday morning that his office filed a lawsuit again Pearl Bridal and and its owners, Erica and Tyson Miltenberger.
[VIDEO: Phoenix bridal shop closes, leaves clients scrambling]
The complaint alleges that Pearl Bridal’s owners “used false advertising and deceptive practices to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in prepayments for wedding dresses, before shutting down their Phoenix stores, leaving over $275,000 in orders unfilled.
"Your wedding day should be one of the best days of your life, but instead this company left hundreds of brides scrambling during a very stressful time," said Brnovich.
"Businesses cannot be allowed to mislead consumers, take their money, and then simply disappear failing to keep their promises."
Pearl Bridal closed unexpectedly last May after the company filed for bankruptcy.
According to the complaint, Pearl Bridal used “deceptive advertising and fake consumer reviews to lure consumers” to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in wedding dress prepayments.
The suit also said that consumers did not get what they had been promised, and most or all of the dresses that were sent to customers appeared to have been mass-produced in China.
Consumers also complained online about the false advertising and the missed deadlines.
According to the attorney general’s office, the state’s complaint “seeks restitution, civil penalties, and injunctive relief to stop the Miltenbergers from harming Arizona consumers in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.