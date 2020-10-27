PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that he was able to make an agreement with Ticketmaster and able to return $71 million to consumers who bought tickets to live events in Arizona that were either cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to the pandemic.
“Consumers who spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on tickets to live events were left in limbo because of COVID-19,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “While we’re all sensitive to the plight of artists and venues impacted by COVID-19, companies have to honor refund representations. As a result of our investigation, Ticketmaster worked with our office to ensure full refunds for consumers who purchased tickets for Arizona events that didn’t take place as scheduled.”
Brnovich's office says in a press release that before March 13, 2020 Ticketmaster promised to automatically make refunds for cancelled, postponed or rescheduled events within seven to ten business days. A day later, they apparently changed their website to say that it was up to Event Organizers to set the refunds.
A month later, Brnovich sent a let to Ticketmaster expressing his concerns to change the refund policies for fans and consumers.
Ticketmaster worked with the Attorney General's Office and was able to get $71,030,000 back for refunds for 650 events in Arizona.
If you purchased tickets before March 14, 2020 and have no gotten an email from Ticketmaster offering a refund of a cancelled, postponed or rescheduled event in Arizona due to COVID-10, file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General's office here.
However, according to a press releas from the Attorney General's Office, the agreement with Ticketmaster is still pending court approval.