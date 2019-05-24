YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 16-year-old Yuma girl is defying the odds after doctors told her she would never be able to use her arms.
WATCH VIDEO: Gifted athlete inspires others
Nelya Schasfoort was born with a condition called arthrogryposis, which affects her arm muscle and joints.
"The doctors said she would never move her arms, and I’m a therapist, so they told the wrong mom," said Nelya's mom, Karen Stary.
Nelya is now traveling the country as a track athlete and swimmer.
"I had a little letdown in the beginning," said Nelya. "I was like, I wish I could be like normal other kids, but then I got over that, looked at all these other Paralympic athletes striving for gold medals, and I was like, I could do that."
Friday, she competed in The Desert Challenge. It's one step closer to her goal of getting to The 2020 Paralympics
"All the sports I did helped me realize my disability doesn’t define me, and it helps me grow," said Nelya.
She hopes to inspire other kids like her.
"A couple little girls came up to me and were like, can we have your signature, and I was like, not prepared to be there yet, but it just melted my heart and totally opened my eyes up more to like what I’m doing and showing for younger girls," said Nelya.
