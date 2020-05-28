PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it's suing tech giant Google over "deceptive and unfair practices used to obtain users' location data" that it uses for advertising. The suit, which is specific to Android users, falls under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

"While Google users are led to believe they can opt-out of location tracking, the company exploits other avenues to invade personal privacy," Attorney General Mark Brnovich explained in a news release. "It's nearly impossible to stop Google from tracking your movements without your knowledge or consent. This is contrary to the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and even the most innovative companies must operate within the law."

According to the AG, Google's biggest profits come from selling ads to show those who use its various products and services.

"In 2019, over 80% of Google's revenues -- $135 billion out of $161 billion total -- were generated through advertising," according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office. "Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising in a specific geographic location."

The AG says Google also uses the data to show advertisers how often their ad clicks lead to real-life in-store visits. Brnovich's office goes on to say that Google regularly collects that data "without the users' consent or knowledge."

The lawsuit stems from an investigation launched in August 2018 after The Associated Press published an article called "Google tracks your movements, like it or not." The article pointed out that while Google told users that the places they go would not be stores if they turned off Location History, that wasn't always the case.

"Even with Location History paused, some Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data without asking," according to the article. "For example, Google stores a snapshot of where you are when you merely open its Maps app. Automatic daily weather updates on Android phones pinpoint roughly where you are." That data collection in question is controlled not by Location History, but rather by another setting called Web & App Activity. According to the AG, the location information in the Web & Activity setting is on by default, but Google didn't tell users that until early to mid-2018.

"Arizona's investigation has also revealed that Google uses deceptive and unfair practices to collect as much user information as possible and makes it exceedingly difficult for users to understand what's being done with their data, let alone opt-out," explains a news release from Brnovich's office. "Given the lucrative nature of Google's advertising business, the company goes to great lengths to collect users' location, including through presenting users with a misleading mess of settings, some of which seemingly have nothing to do with the collection of location information."

Google says users are in control of their location data. "We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement. "We look forward to setting the record straight." (Castaneda's full statement is at the bottom of this story.)

The Arizona attorney general's complaint filed in court Wednesday is almost 50 pages, portions of which are redacted in the public paperwork, and includes testimony by Google employees, as well as nearly 100 exhibits. It describes what it calls "Google's widespread and systemic use of deceptive and unfair business practices to obtain information about the location of its users …." The complaint asks that Google "pay full restitution to consumers." It also seeks a civil penalty of "not more than $10,000 for each willful violation of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act" paid to the state.

🡕 Read the complaint (PDF file)

Brnovich said in September that Arizona would be joining 48 other states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to investigate Google’s control of online advertising and search traffic to ensure the safety of consumers and publishers.

Full statement from Google spokesman Jose Castaneda