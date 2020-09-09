Argument leads to deadly shooting of man in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting in Glendale Wednesday early evening. It happened around 4 p.m., in the area of 62nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. 

Police say it all started when the 33-year-old victim got into a argument with the brother of his girlfriend. As the argument escalated, the brother shot the man.

Initial reports said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hours later, police confirmed he died from his injuries.

Police say that the girlfriend's brother is in custody. Before identities of involved parties can be released, authorities must notify next of kin. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this incident.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you