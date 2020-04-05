PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt in Phoenix Sunday evening. The incident started in the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 6 p.m.
Police say shots were fired after two groups of people got into an argument. One of the victims of the shooting was found in the area of Sonora Street and 15th Avenue, close to Buckeye Road. Another victim was found in the area of First and Washington streets. A third victim drove themselves to a hospital at Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road. Their conditions were not immediately available.
As of right now, there is no suspect information. Police are investigating.