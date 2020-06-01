PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex over the weekend. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to police, a 20-year-old was arguing with two other men in the parking lot. “At some point, shots were fired …,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. The 20-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.
The two men with whom he was arguing left the scene in separate vehicles, Thompson said. Investigators do not have any information about those men, nor do they know what started the fight.
If you have any information about the incident, call the Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.