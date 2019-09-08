PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Phoenix say a man has died after being stabbed in south Phoenix Sunday.
Phoenix Police spokesman, Det. Samudio said two men got into an argument near 44th Street and Baseline Road around 8 p.m. when one of the men stabbed the other.
Samudio says the man who was stabbed has died.
The person who was involved in the stabbing is still on scene and is being questioned by police.
