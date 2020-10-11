PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead, a second is recovering from a gunshot wound, and a third is behind bars after an argument among neighbors escalated to violence early Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the neighborhood northwest of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, the men involved in the shooting knew each other and “were hanging out” before bullets started flying.
About 12 hours after the shooting, Cox identified the suspect as 52-year-old Juan Borbon-Hurtado.
It’s not clear what sparked the argument that precipitated the shooting, but police say officers found two wounded men when they arrived on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them, 33-year-old Arturo Rios, dead. The other man, a 41-year-old whose name was not released, had injuries that reportedly were not life-threatening.
Cox said Borbon-Hurtado stayed at the scene and spoke with officers. She later said that detectives developed probable cause to arrest Borbon-Hurtado but did not elaborate.