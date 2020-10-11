Argument among neighbors leaves 1 man dead, another wounded in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead and another is recovering from a gunshot wound after an argument among neighbors escalated to violence early Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the neighborhood northwest of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, the men were involved in the shooting knew each other and “were hanging out” before bullets started flying.
It’s not clear what sparked the argument that precipitated the shooting, but police say officers found two wounded men when they arrived on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced one of them dead. The other man’s injuries reported were not life-threatening.
Cox said the suspect stayed at the scene. He was detained and is speaking with detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.