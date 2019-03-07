PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Students at Argosy University say the school sent them an email saying it's closing its doors Friday.
It's an issue Arizona's Family first started investigating after students claimed the school wasn't giving them their federal student loan money.
"It’s just a heavy heart and sadness," said Argosy psychology student, Ron Casaubon.
In February, students said Argosy never gave them their federal student loan money.
"It’s been difficult to buy food and make it week by week with the gas I need," said Casaubon.
He said students now have bigger problems.
"The umbrella company that owns our school and several other schools is being investigated by the Department of Justice for fraud," said another psychology student, Gavin Baker.
With the school closing Friday, students say transferring credits to other schools won't be easy.
"For us to transfer to another institution, by the general standards, we would lose essentially two to three years of schooling and loans," said Baker. "The possibility is that some of us will never become psychologists. The amount of time, I have three kids, I'm 35. I can’t not work for three more years."
Alumni started a fundraiser to help students.
"The Arizona Psychological Foundation is putting together a fund that is just specifically designed for managing student distress," said Argosy graduate, Dr. Mastikian.
He said checks can be sent to 107 S. Southgate Dr. Chandler, AZ 85226, or people can donate online at AZ-PF.org. He said the organization will match donations up to $3,000.
