GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A national real estate study found Glendale leads the Phoenix area for rent increases.
According to the real estate group ”Zumper,” Glendale renters are likely paying 90 more dollars for a single bedroom place than this time a year ago.
Tenants like Ruben Hermosillo admitted that it is money that does not come easily.
"That's a lot of money. That's at least two months’ worth of electricity. Now you got to find a way to put that money back," he said.
By estimates, folks like Hermosillo could pay an extra grand of rent this year.
Real estate researchers said Glendale’s overall low prices may actually be to blame.
That is because rent in Glendale is still far lower that of Scottsdale and Tempe, and people are noticing.
Currently an average one bedroom apartment in Glendale is $820 a month. That compares to almost $1,400 in a place like Scottsdale.
As a result, experts predict more and more people are ditching the high rent in those places and moving to Glendale, causing a spike in overall prices.
“It's a big adjustment. It's something that you don't expect,” said Hermosillo.
