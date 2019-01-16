GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Colorado's top fugitives was arrested in Goodyear on Tuesday.
Goodyear police said they received a tip from authorities in Colorado that 41-year-old David Samuel Herbert recently bought a home in the city's Estrella Mountain Ranch neighborhood.
He made Colorado's "10 Most Wanted" list for charges including three domestic violence counts, attempt to influence a public servant, providing false information to a pawnbroker, assault and burglary, police said.
Herbert had been on the run since April of 2018 and been sought by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, officers conducted surveillance on Herbert, and after briefly running after him in the desert, police said they arrested him.
He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail and is Colorado authorities have been told.
