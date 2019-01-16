GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The management at Glendale Manor, a large apartment complex in Glendale, is feeling the pressure to keep up with repairs.
On Wednesday, a large presence of City of Glendale building safety inspectors blocked off the street and showed up to check on numerous complaints.
After the inspection was completed around noon, City of Glendale building official Stephen Dudley gave apartment management a deadline of 4 p.m. to fix electrical issues and unsafe stairs in two buildings of the 328-unit property.
If the deadline was not met, the City would have to deem the buildings unsafe and 22 people living in Buildings A and B would be displaced.
They wouldn't have to move out but would have to stay somewhere else for an undetermined amount of time until the issues are fixed.
Dudley assured apartment management was prepared to put their residents up in hotels if necessary.
This isn't the first time Arizona's Family has reported on issues at Glendale Manor.
Back on Christmas Day, the Glendale Fire Department responded to two fires. Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department said arson was to blame for one and the cause of the other was ruled "undetermined."
[READ MORE: Christmas morning fire at Glendale apartment complex under investigation]
Since 2016, the City has opened at least 150 cases on this apartment complex alone.
So why do issues keep coming up?
A spokesperson for Glendale Manor at Transpacific Asset Management didn't have a clear answer.
Almost all of the cases, according to City of Glendale spokesman Jay Crandall, have been closed.
As of right now, Crandall explained there are a total of 18 active cases.
Vanessa Andrade moved in with her adult son, his wife and her grandbaby a few months ago. She said the conditions in her apartment are "unlivable."
"It's horrible," said Andrade. "We can't afford to move out so we have to stick with it."
She said her gas-powered stove hasn't been working for the last three weeks. She's forced to use a hot plate, provided by the complex to heat up her grandbaby's bottles. She's frustrated her work orders keep getting ignored.
"All I can say is the City continues to respond to those complaints," said Dudley.
On Wednesday, there was an increased presence from the Glendale Building Safety Department.
"I would say it hasn't risen to the level where we need to shut it down," he explained. "The owner is cooperating."
"We don't want to displace people or kick people out of their home as long as the issues can be addressed," he explained.
"They (apartment management) haven't given us any excuses. They obviously had a lot of problems to address and they just, all we can do is hope they continue to work with us," said Dudley.
According to Crandall, Glendale Manor met the City's deadline to fix the electrical fire hazard issues and faulty stairs. Two families had to move apartments within the complex because where they were living was too dangerous, but nobody was displaced. The City gave the apartment complex 10 days to fix other issues. An unknown number of "do not enter, unsafe to occupy" signs were placed on vacant units.
Dudley encourages any City of Glendale resident who may be concerned if the place they're renting doesn't meet City building code to call 623-930-3610.
(1) comment
Good job, Glendale. Now Phoenix needs to hop on board and get all the hood apartments inspected and force managers to fix their stuff!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.