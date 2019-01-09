GLENDALE, AZ (AP) - Glendale has become the latest city in Arizona to ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving.
The Glendale City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to enact the ban, which goes into effect on Feb. 7.
[RELATED: Surprise approves distracted driving ban]
Glendale police say there will be an education and warning period of about six months before officers begin enforcement of the ban.
[RELATED: Texting and driving: Should Arizona ban it?]
The fine for the first offense is $250.
The Glendale ordinance prohibits talking on a cellphone, sending a text message or otherwise using a handheld communications device while driving in the city unless the device is in hands-free mode.
[RELATED: Yavapai County adopts texting ban while proponents push for state uniformity]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.