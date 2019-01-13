GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale family is grieving after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a Glendale police officer Saturday night. The Glendale officer wasn't hurt, but the motorcyclist's family said they have questions.
Eddie Sanchez' family said he was on his way home from work when he collided with the officer's patrol vehicle near Myrtle and Grand avenues.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Motorcyclist killed in Glendale crash involving patrol vehicle]
"It's so surreal," said Sanchez' sister, Charlene Jackson. "We were just with him."
Glendale Police Department said its officer stopped for a red light to turn on Myrtle. Police said the arrow turned green, but as the officer turned, Sanchez drove in front of the officer, and they collided.
Jackson said she, her husband and daughter were about a minute behind Sanchez, also on their way home from their family business. She said she saw the crash scene and her brother before he died.
"The officer that had hit him was doing CPR," said Jackson. "He had no pulse. He wasn’t breathing on his own. I was calling his name, and we were telling him how much we loved him, and we needed him to be there with us, and we didn’t want him to go."
Sanchez’ family said they expect police to be extra cautious driving around motorcycles.
"There’s (sic) so many questions," said Jackson. "Why did he turn at that time? I know it was dark and raining, and I guess the biggest thing is why was he turning and there was a train? Where was he going to go?"
Police said Sanchez was wearing a helmet, and they're looking into what caused the collision.
Sanchez’ family started this fundraising page on Facebook for his funeral.
The family is also asking for prayers.
