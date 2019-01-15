NEAR BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been one year since a woman was shot and killed at a popular shooting range near Buckeye.
It happened in January of 2018, on Bureau of Land Management land just north of the Interstate 10 off of West Tonopah Salome Highway and Miller Road.
Kami Gilstrap, 24, was hit in the chest by a single stray bullet. She and her unborn child lost their lives that day.
Buckeye police are still piecing together what happened.
Where that bullet came from is still a mystery. It could have come from anywhere. There were dozens of other shooters at the range that day.
“I wouldn't personally take my family out there shooting,” said Ofc. Larry Biffin with the Buckeye Police Department.
Her negligent homicide case remains open. Buckeye Police is still asking for information.
“It just comes down to doing the right thing, really. If you think you were involved or if you might have been involved or if you just want to clear yourself and you were out there, then by all means, come forward and we can look into it,” said Biffin.
After the shooting, the Bureau of Land Management closed the 1,000-acre piece of land.
There are no more visitors, and no more target practice, but plenty of evidence of what used to be. Discarded shotgun shells lie in piles.
Now, BLM wants to give it to the City of Buckeye to turn into a park.
“Multi-use sports fields out there, thinking about a potential amphitheater out there and doing like an event, concert venue on the property,” Robert Wisener, conservation and project manager for the City of Buckeye.
But first, BLM needs to clean it up and remove tons of trash and shell casings. That process could take two years.
In February, Buckeye City Council will take a vote on the park plan.
