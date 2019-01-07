TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new hospital planned for southeast Tucson could bring up to nearly 600 jobs.
Northwest Healthcare's plans for the building include a 183,000-square-foot facility which will house 70 beds.
The economic impact is expected to be as much as $567 million during the next five years, according to Northwest Healthcare officials.
The hospital is expected to open in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.