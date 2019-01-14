BISBEE, AZ (AP) - Cochise County authorities say they're investigating the death of a man in a jail holding cell.
County sheriff's officials say the Tombstone Marshal's Office booked 78-year-old John O'Connor into the county jail on a DUI charge early Monday.
County Sheriff's officials say O'Connor was found unresponsive in his holding cell nine hours later.
O'Connor was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death, but authorities say foul play isn't suspected at this time.
The cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy.
