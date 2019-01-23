A group of people from Central America used a ladder to scale the border wall near Yuma, the Border Patrol said.

NEAR YUMA, AZ - 

More than 110 people from Central American went over the border wall near Yuma and it was all caught on camera.

Video released from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows people one-by-one coming over the wall. They were able to get to the top using a ladder, Border Patrol said. They then fell to the other side and were helped by the other people already on the U.S. side.

The agency said Border Patrol agents then apprehended the group on Monday.

No other information was released.

 

