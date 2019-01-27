PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The community came together to enjoy some wrestling and help out a man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last summer.
The fundraising event for Chris Garland was held at The Duce in downtown Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
He was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk near Seventh Street and Baseline in June. The driver sped off but was later caught.
Doctors had to amputate Garland’s hand, arm and both feet. He has spent months in rehab.
"He's doing the best he can under the circumstances," said Sarah Garland, Chris' aunt. "He's very grateful to his family and to the people who has (sic) come out to support him."
Sunday's event featured wrestling from Sarah's son Jay Garland, who works for the Arizona Wrestling Federation. Guests could also take pictures with Jay and there was a 50/50 raffle. There were quite a few wrestling fans since WWE's Royal Rumble was later that evening.
Sarah says Chris still faces lots of medical bills and the costs of the upkeep for his prosthetic limbs.
"He's going to have to undergo lots of physical therapy and training and things to help him learn how to utilize those properly," said Sarah. "So his battle is far from over."
The family has a GoFundMe account to help them with medical expenses.
"Our family is sticking together in unity and love and receiving that same unity and love from the community, and we're just so thankful and grateful to God," said Sarah.
Sarah says the trial for the driver is next month.
