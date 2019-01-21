PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veterans and other members of the community came together to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday evening.
They gathered at American Legions Post 65. The American Legion and HeroZona organized it. It's the 20th year they have held this event in south Phoenix.
One of those who attended was Air Force veteran Sen. Martha McSally.
"The message today was about how Dr. King also gave a life of service," said McSally. "Not, in uniform but he paid an ultimate sacrifice for his leadership and his calling to lead and to inspire others, to provide justice and equality for everybody.
She said people from all generations attended and said it proved her hope for the future.
"There is a lot of division in our country, but there is unity in there," said McSally. "I walked out of there with my cup filled up not only with Dr. King's legacy but by the community in there."
Guest speakers included Dr. Karen Hardin, president of the NAACP Maricopa County Branch, Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jason Rowley president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, among others.
The main point everyone made was communities need to be less divided.
"I think the goal is to make sure, unification, where we are all unified, we are all one color, we all have one goal and we're connected at the hip. We all want to make a difference, we are all striving to make America and our communities better," said U.S. Army veteran and American Legion member Alan Appowell.
The Phoenix Suns also announced they were donating $10,000 to American Legions Post 65 so they can redo their bathrooms.
Earlier in the day, participants at the MLK Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park echoed the sentiment of kindness and acceptance.
"For so long, he fought for unity, and right now it's separated," said Renesia McCuin.
"He wanted equality for all, women as well, all races, creeds, colors, religions" said David Dye.
We asked both what can be done to bridge the divide.
"A lot of prayer and a lot of us trying to stick together," McCuin said.
"Get to know each other, get to know different people," Dye said.
"You have to have your own positive attitude," said Huong Trang. "We can look for the good in anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.