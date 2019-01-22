PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who robbed a Circle K in Phoenix by knocking over the clerk.
It happened at the convenience store on Saturday, Jan. 5 just before 10:30 p.m.
Police said the two men waited until customers left before going inside and one of the men paid for a fountain drink.
When the cash register was opened, the other man ran around the counter, pushed the clerk with his elbow and took the money out of the register.
They then run off.
The suspect who paid for the drink is described as a Hispanic man, 25 years old, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, has black hair and he was wearing a white pullover hoodie with a black shoulder stripe and a gray center stripe, Nike basketball shorts and red high-top shoes.
The suspect who grabbed the cash is described as a Hispanic man, 21 years old, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, has black hair and he was wearing a black zip-up jacket, a white t-shirt, black shoes and green plaid pajama bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
People really out here ruining their life for a few bucks smh
