PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police said he was speeding and crashed his motorcycle in southeast Phoenix on Saturday night.
Police said 22-year-old Trevor Campbell was speeding while heading west on East Corona Avenue, which is just south of Broadway Road, when he fell down and struck the east curb of 25th street around 8:30 p.m.
Campbell and his motorcycle were found several feet into the field just east of the intersection, police said. The motorcycle was burned.
An investigation is ongoing.
