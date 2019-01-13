NEAR KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital after a plane crash in Mohave County on Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. about 100 yards away from a Mohave County Parks Ranger Station near Pine Lake, which is about 15 miles southeast of Kingman.
The man and the woman were in the plane when it went down.
The woman died at the scene.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the man made it out alive and told another person what happened, who then called MCSO.
The man was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash, MCSO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.