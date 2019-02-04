PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an intoxicated man led police on a short pursuit before slamming into a police SUV and then sparked a standoff in Prescott on Monday afternoon, police said.
It all started with a domestic argument call around 4:30 p.m. but when officers arrived on the north side of town, the suspect, 42-year-old Henry W. Hobson, had already left.
He was then spotted down the street and police said he didn't stop for officers and drove off.
Police said Hobson led police on a short pursuit. He drove down a street to a dead end and then made a U-turn and drove at the officers. He swerved around one police car but then slammed into a police SUV, police said.
He then refused to get out of his car. SWAT was then called, and they shot pepper balls into his car. He eventually got out of his car but refused to obey police, officers said. He was then Tased and taken into custody.
Hobson suffered minor injuries.
No officers were hurt.
Hobson faces multiple charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.