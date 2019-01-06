CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people are dead after a head-on crash in northern Arizona on Saturday.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 89, about 4 miles north of Cameron, which is north of Flagstaff.
The driver of a maroon Kia slammed into a black Hyundai, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Two people died in the Kia, and four people were killed in the Hyundai.
DPS didn't say which driver crossed the double yellow line and slammed into the other driver.
Troopers also didn't say if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.
No identities have been released.
The crash was one of seven deadly crashes that DPS responded to in a 24 hour period, according to Col. Frank Milstead, the head of DPS.
It’s been a frightening start to the New Year on AZ Highways. @Arizona_DPS investigated 10 deaths from traffic collisions. We have seen 7 fatal crashes in past 24 hours. PLEASE SLOW DOWN give yourself extra time & extend courtesy to others. Troopers are working at a frenzied pace— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 6, 2019
