CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people are dead after a head-on crash in northern Arizona on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 89, about 4 miles north of Cameron, which is north of Flagstaff.

The driver of a maroon Kia slammed into a black Hyundai, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Two people died in the Kia, and four people were killed in the Hyundai.

DPS didn't say which driver crossed the double yellow line and slammed into the other driver.

Troopers also didn't say if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.

No identities have been released.

The crash was one of seven deadly crashes that DPS responded to in a 24 hour period, according to Col. Frank Milstead, the head of DPS.

 

