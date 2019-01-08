NEAR CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of the six people who were killed in a head-on crash in northern Arizona during the weekend.
DPS said Javas Cody and his passenger Aaron Chee, 39, of Kayenta, died at the scene on Saturday a few miles north of Cameron, Arizona.
Cody was heading north when he crossed the double-yellow lines slammed into the Hyundai, which was going south, investigators said. He was "moving recklessly" while speeding, according to DPS.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 6 people killed in head-on crash in northern Arizona]
The four people in the Hyundai were all Colombian tourists and died at the scene as well. Their names are 22-year-old Juliana Pena Delgado, 60-year-old Carlos Mario Pena Jaramillo, 22-year-old Manuela Pena Delgado and 58-year-old Soriada Delgado Sierra. DPS said Juliana was driving.
U.S. 89 was closed for more than four hours on Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
