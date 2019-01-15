BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kentucky man who authorities said was wanted in connection to kidnapping a 14-year-old boy from San Diego was caught in northern Arizona, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
It all started when a YCSO deputy was in position to help the Department of Public Safety in finding a car involved in the kidnapping and spotted a silver car with a Kentucky license plate on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night. He ran the plate and it came as a rental car out of Kentucky and while it was unusual to have that license plate in Arizona, he let the driver continue. The deputy didn't see a passenger.
YCSO said a short time later the deputy heard updated information and realized the car he saw was the kidnapper's car. He told YCSO deputies and DPS troopers the driver was heading north on the I-17.
Troopers stopped the car and arrested the driver, 49-year-old Carlie Bentley, YCSO said. The 14-year-old boy was in the car and taken into protective custody.
The FBI says Bentley allegedly used an online dating app to communicate with the teen and then traveled from Kentucky to San Diego to meet up and engage in sexual activity.
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI are now handling the case. Bentley is being held without bond Tuesday in the Camp Verde Detention Center.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
