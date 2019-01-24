FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a trooper and another man are hurt after a firefight in Flagstaff on Wednesday night.
The Department of Public Safety said as troopers approached 20-year-old Marcus Gishal, he shot at the troopers and one of them was hit in the left hand.
The troopers returned fire and struck Gishal as well as 20-year-old Preston Oszust.
Gishal died at the scene.
Oszust was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The injured trooper, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital and later released.
The three other troopers involved in the shooting were not hurt. One trooper is a five-year veteran of DPS, and other two are both two-year veterans.
DPS said it all started when Gishal and Oszust were initially pulled over for a traffic violation and stopped at the Maverik gas station on Kaibab Lane around 7:45 p.m. But when the trooper got out of the patrol car, they sped off in their SUV.
Troopers teamed up with the Flagstaff Police Department and searched for the pair for more than an hour.
A homeowner then called 911 and said the duo was in the area. DPS said less than 10 minutes later, they were found in front a residence on Topeka Avenue, and that's where the shooting happened.
DPS said Gishal has been in trouble with the law before. On Nov. 6, 2017, a trooper tried to arrest Gishal but he resisted, and a fight broke out. After several minutes, he was taken into custody on weapons and drug charges.
An investigation into Wednesday's shooting is underway.
