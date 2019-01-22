FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Coconino County authorities say a jail inmate has died, but it doesn't appear to be a suicide and foul play isn't suspected.
County sheriff's officials say 20-year old Kyle Martinson was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's Cmdr. Matt Figueroa says inmate welfare checks were being done every 15 minutes.
The officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, but Martinson was pronounced dead. He had been housed in a cell alone.
The cause of death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office criminal investigations division and pending an autopsy and review by the county medical examiner.
Figueroa says Martinson had been at the jail since Jan. 4 when he was arrested during a traffic stop. Authorities discovered he had outstanding warrants in Flagstaff and Page.
