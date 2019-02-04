TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - A man accused of robbing a Tempe cellphone store was able to prove his innocence using data from his own cellphone.
Stephen Baker was one of three men arrested in connection with the heist, which took place on Feb. 22 at the T-Mobile store near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.
“I was thinking they were going to let me go almost immediately,” Baker said.
But Baker had been identified by a witness and would spend 69 days in jail because he couldn’t make bail.
“I just thought, 'What can I do to get myself out of this situation or to clear my name properly,'” Baker said.
The arrest took a toll on Baker and his family,
“Very disheartening,” said Stephen’s mother Judy Baker. “A mother doesn’t want to see their children suffer.”
Meanwhile, Stephen’s lawyer was working to get him out and had figured a way to prove Stephen wasn’t at the scene of the crime.
“Part of lawyering is investigating,” said Stephen’s lawyer, Quacy Smith. “And we kept digging and digging and digging, and we remembered he had a Gmail email account.”
It was Stephen’s very own cellphone that would prove he didn’t steal someone else’s.
“We were able to remotely access his whereabouts through Google maps,” Smith said.
And last week, Stephen’s charges were formally dropped, though he is still considering a civil suit against the City of Tempe.
“I am innocent. I have always been innocent, and I’m reasserting it again: the person you knew before this is still who I am,” Stephen said.
