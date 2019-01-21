CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say impairment was a factor when a man in his 80s crashed his SUV in a canal in Chandler on Monday evening.
The SUV was found at the Chandler Paseo Trail, which is just west of Cooper Road, and Pecos Road.
Police said a driver passing by saw the tail lights and called 911.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution since he was in the water for awhile and the water was very cold, poice said.
Officers didn't say what led up to the SUV in the canal.
A DUI investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.