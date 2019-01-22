MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Police Department is trying to figure out what led up to a person's death on Tuesday.
Police said the home belongs to Valarie Fairchild, a woman previously reported missing by her family and friends. Investigators did not say whether Fairchild was the victim in the death.
Police said officers went to a mobile home near Sossaman Road and Main Street after receiving a suspicious activity call around 3:30 p.m.
When officers got there, they talked to the person who called to report finding a body on the property. Officers located that body and confirmed the death.
An investigation is underway, police said.
