MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was taken to the hospital after they may have fallen asleep while cooking and started a fire in Mesa on Monday night.
It happened at the La Mesita Apartments on Main Street near Dobson Road.
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department say the small cooking fire spread to the cabinets and that activated the building's sprinkler system.
Firefighters arrived and got the person out of the apartment.
The victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department said.
No firefighters were hurt.
Only the adjacent apartments were evacuated.
Firefighters said there was a lot of water damage but it's unclear how many apartments were affected.
