GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just 25 miles away from the bustle of Phoenix, sits a town with charm and character.
It's Gilbert.
Well, at least that's its name for now.
“The official nickname will be Kindness, USA,” said Gilbert firefighter Jesse Flocken.
What?! It’s true. Flocken also runs a marketing agency called Clearly Relevant that teamed up with the Global Pay it Forward movement to celebrate kindness on April 28.
But Flocken is taking it to a whole new level.
“Some crazy ideas started spinning,” said Flocken. “I wonder if we can make a town, and make a town of kindness,” he said.
Now that idea is about to be reality. The Gilbert Town Council approved the name change on Jan. 22 to "Kindness, USA” for April 22-28.
And not only do they encourage people to spread kindness, but also to send it, literally.
Flocken said the U.S. Postal Service has even approved for residents to use Kindness, Arizona as their home mailing address.
And why not throw Google Maps into the mix too!
Flocken said he's got that covered that week as well.
“You can type in Kindness, USA and it pops down right in the middle of Gilbert,” he said.
It may seem small, and silly, but Flocken said that's what makes it great: it's simple.
“No matter what faith, politics, any of those things, everybody can get behind being kind,” he said.
