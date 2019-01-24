GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Police Department released a sketch of a man who officers said attacked a woman on Dec. 26.
Just after 6 p.m., police said the man asked a woman for her phone at Guadalupe Road and Park Village Drive, which is west of Val Vista Drive. When she refused, the man threatened her and grabbed her by the back of the hair.
Police said he dragged her toward some utility power boxes, but she was able to break away and run for help.
The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man, 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, has a short trimmed beard and he was wearing baggy clothes, a black beanie, a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 503-6500 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
